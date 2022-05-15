The BIB reported on 28 Mar. that Nu-Blu, the dynamic bluegrass/ Americana band from Siler City, NC, are relaunching their Encounter Ireland Tours enterprise. On 5 May the band announced on their Facebook:

It's time to travel again! IRELAND is calling! JOIN US on a very special tour of IRELAND in September as we journey across the country, taking in the beautiful historical sites, dining in and staying in castles, meeting locals and enjoying some local Irish music. It's a trip of a lifetime, limited to just 20 people!

See the 'Destination tours' of the band's website for more details. Nu-Blu made their debut performance tour of Ireland in a trio configuration in the autumn of 2019.

© Richard Hawkins

