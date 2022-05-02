Naomi Judd, 1946-2022
The death has occurred of Naomi Judd on Saturday 30 April. Born in Ashland, KY, in 1946 and named Diana Ellen Judd, she was 76.
Naomi Judd, American singer and actress, was part of the Grammy-award-winning country music duo The Judds, formed in 1983, performing with her daughter Wynonna. The pair had a string of hits, including 'Love can build a bridge', and were due to be inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. But Naomi's death was announced a day earlier by Wynonna and her other daughter Ashley, an actor. In a statement, the sisters said they had lost their 'beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness' and were 'navigating profound grief'. No further details have been released about the cause of her death.
A diagnosis of hepatitis C, a potentially chronic and deadly viral illness, forced Naomi Judd to retire from performing in 1990. 'Love can build a bridge', released December 1990, was the duo's final single.
R. I. P.
A heartfelt message of regret by Ricky Skaggs appeared yesterday (1 May) on his Facebook. The photo above shows (l-r) Wynonna and Naomi Judd in Nashville on 11 Apr. (photo: John Amis/AP).
