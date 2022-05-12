The McLain Family Band (l-r): Daxson Lewis, Alice White,

Raymond W. McLain, Ruth McLain, Al White

On Monday Bluegrass Today published an article by Olyvia Neal on the retirement of Raymond W. McLain as director of the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University, KY. Sonny Osborne considered Raymond the most under-appreciated banjo-player of his time; audiences in Ireland had a chance to enjoy his musicianship as leader of the McLain Family Band from Berea, KY, whose two-week tour here in July 2018 was organised by John Nyhan. In addition, Neal's article admirably illustrates the importance of his twenty-plus-years work as an educator, and of his approach to the place of music in life.

As previously mentioned on Bluegrass Today by Sandy Hatley, the Malpass Brothers (right) - for whom three Omagh festivals were the first bluegrass festivals they played at - have taken over as hosts of the festival at Denton FarmPark, NC, after the retirement of Doyle Lawson. The first Malpass Brothers Bluegrass & Country Music Festival was held last weekend, with very positive responses as shown in Hatley's latest article.

Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters, who headlined the 2018 Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, recently had their new album The Devil and the deep blue sea featured in an article by Kim Ruehl in the Bluegrass Situation online magazine. They will be playing in concert at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, TN/VA, on 20 May in the Museum's 1927 Society concert series. Tickets can be bought here or here.

© Richard Hawkins

