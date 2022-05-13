Mama's Broke in Ireland, 22 June-2 July 2022
Mama's Broke (right; photo: Ash Norman), who played in Dublin three years ago (see the BIB for 3 July 2019), when they were filmed by Dublin-based film-maker Myles O’Reilly (see the BIB for 3 Mar. 2022), will be back in Ireland on 22 June for a tour of seven shows, having played eleven shows in Britain, beginning on 2 June. All the shows in Ireland will be shared with the trio Rufous Nightjar.
Mama's Broke consists of Lisa Maria (vocals, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, feet) and Amy Lou Keeler (vocals, banjo, guitar, mandolin). Their latest album, Narrow line, is reviewed by Laura Stanley in No Depression, with two videos of songs from the album. Their schedule in Ireland, as shown on their website, is:
- Wed. 22nd June: Mama’s Broke & Rufous Nightjar, Manorhamilton Castle, Co. Leitrim, 7.30 p.m.
- Thurs. 23rd: Mama’s Broke & Rufous Nightjar, The Duncairn, Belfast, 7.00 p.m.
- Fri. 24th: Mama’s Broke & Rufous Nightjar, Coughlan's, Douglas St., Cork, 7.30 p.m.
- Sun. 26th: Mama’s Broke & Rufous Nightjar, Connolly's of Leap, Co. Cork, 7.00 p.m.
- Thurs. 30th: Mama’s Broke & Rufous Nightjar, Waterville, Co. Kerry, 7.30 p.m.
- Fri. 1st July: Mama’s Broke & Rufous Nightjar, The Attic, Hotel Doolin, Rivervale, Doolin, Co. Clare, 7.30 p.m.
- Sat. 2nd: Mama’s Broke & Rufous Nightjar, Mountshannon, Co. Clare, 7.30 p.m.
