The BIB learns with great regret of the death last week of John Watson of Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh. John and his wife Hilda have been dedicated and active supporters of bluegrass, old-time, and related music for years, attending regularly the shows in the Red Room at Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, and in the two years before the pandemic they also opened to visiting bands their own house-concert venue at Dorney Bridge.
John's abiding legacy to music lovers is a substantial one: over the last seven years he added 580 fine videos to his YouTube channel, recording with sensitivity the work of many performers. Sharon Loughrin notes that '90% of the Red Room videos you'll see on Youtube are John's handiwork, created skilfully in his own style to share the music we all love.' Sharon's moving tribute to John on the Red Room Facebook includes his video of the Foghorn Stringband singing 'Old gospel ship'. Below is another of John's recordings: the Hamilton County Ramblers on their 2016 tour, performing 'Just a closer walk with Thee'.
Our deepest condolences go to Hilda on her loss.
