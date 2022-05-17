Jens Kruger banjo masterclasses: series 2 from Deering
5-string banjo masterclasses from the unique Jens Kruger, who today (Tues. 17 May) will be talking about the many different banjo tunings that can be used to add another layer to one's playing. The class can be watched here or on YouTube. Deering also draw attention to their Jens Kruger Signature string set (11, 12, 13, 22, 11) and the Jens Kruger banjo with Deering 06 tone ring.
