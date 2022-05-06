'Hummingbird' single from We Banjo 3
We Banjo 3, originators of Celtgrass, announce:
We're excited to share that our new single 'Hummingbird' will be released May 20th. This song was originally started in lockdown in Nashville in March 2020 before finally being finished in Maryland two years later. It's a feel-good song - we feel good when we play it, and we hope you'll feel good when you hear it. Pre-Save 'Hummingbird' now!
© Richard Hawkins
