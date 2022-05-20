Single 'Hummingbird' and upcoming album from We Banjo 3
We Banjo 3, kings of Celtgrass, announce that their new single 'Hummingbird' can now be heard on the streaming platforms, and that
Our upcoming album Open the road — out July 15th — meets on the corner of complex-but-nimble instrumentation. It’s a combination of which you, our fans, have been enjoying from studio to stage since we first landed on American shores ten years ago. Hear the new songs out on the road this summer.
Tickets can be bought here for the band's currently booked US tour dates from next month to February 2023. More dates will be added in due course.
