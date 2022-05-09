Thanks to the team producing the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival for news of an exciting addition to this year's programme:

Footwork & Fiddles: An Irish/Appalachian Dance Exchange

In association with Appalshop, the festival organising committee are proud to present a uniquely commissioned show that will examine and showcase the similarities and differences between Irish and Appalachian dance styles.

Presented by Carla Gover (Kentucky, USA) and Bernadette Nic Gabhann (Ireland) - we will explore the journey that Irish fiddle tunes and dance styles made from all over Ireland to the heart of the Appalachian region and back.

The event will take place in Westport Town Hall Theatre on Saturday 11 June at 2.30 p.m. Tickets are €10 and can be got via the festival's website.

