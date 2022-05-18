Detached notes
Table for Two (right), who impressed many music-lovers in Ireland during their visit in January 2020, consists of Thierry Schoysman (Belgium) and Signe Borch (Denmark). Both are multi-instrumentalists, though they played their nine gigs here (five of them as support to Seth Mulder & Midnight Run) primarily as a mandolin duo. For more about them, see the BIB for 30 Dec. 2019.
Thanks to Bluegrass in Belgium for the news that Thierry and Signe played their most recent show on Sunday (15 May), a house concert in Schoten, near Antwerp.
*Ken Perlman, master of 'melodic clawhammer' banjo, announces that the last online live instructional banjo workshop in his current 'Clawhammer Clinic' series will be 'Up-the-neck "melodic" fingering forms that feature 5th-string fretting' on Mon. 23 May. All Ken's past Clinics are available as videos from his website at $25 each, and he can also be contacted for private lessons by Zoom.
*The Often Herd (Rupert Hughes, guitar, vocals; Evan Davies, mandolin, vocals; Niles Krieger, fiddle, vocals; Sam Quintana, bass) from Newcastle upon Tyne (UK), toured Ireland in June 2015 in their previous five-piece configuration as 'The Kentucky Cow Tippers', performing at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival and other venues.
Since their rebranding, they have won the Best European Bluegrass Band award at the 2018 La Roche Bluegrass Festival. Their new full-length album, Where the big lamp shines, has been featured by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today. The official video of a single from the album, 'Inner peace', can be seen on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube.
