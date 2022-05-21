Danny Paisley confronts throat cancer
Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass at Omagh 2008 (photo: Norman and Heather Brown)
Danny Paisley, one of the most respected singers and bandleaders in traditional bluegrass, announced yesterday on his Facebook that he has been diagnosed with oropharyngeal (throat) cancer. Fortunately, the cancer is small and develops slowly, and the early diagnosis - coupled with Danny's highly positive attitude - gives a very good chance of successful treatment and full recovery. The course of treatment begins next month. More details are given by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today.
Danny Paisley first played in Ireland in the mid 1990s as a member of Southern Grass, led by his father Bob. Since Bob's death in 2004, Danny has led the band, who were headliners at the Omagh festival in 2008. Both occasions fully demonstrated how powerful and intense a traditional bluegrass band can be.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Festivals, health and well-being, Visiting bands
