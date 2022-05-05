Bruce Molsky in Dublin next month
Weekly Dispatch, issued by the Bluegrass Situation (BGS) online magazine, announces that the BGS's Artist of the Month for May 2022 is the epoch-making Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, headliners at Omagh some years in the past. The article by BGS staff on the band focuses on their latest album, Dirt does Dylan, comprising ten covers of Bob Dylan songs. There is also a playlist of thirty-two tracks from past Dirt Band recordings.
'Bruce Molsky brings a masterful touch to fingerstyle guitar on new album', focused on Bruce Molsky's new album Everywhere you go. Molsky is most widely known as an outstanding fiddler and banjo-player in southern traditional style, though his first solo album, Lost boy (1996) showed that he was also a powerful, sensitive guitarist with wide-ranging tastes, proved by his playing of the Congolese masterpiece 'Masanga'. In Terrell's article, Molsky explains some of the factors that formed his tastes, and how the album was compiled and produced. Four YouTube videos are included.
Bruce Molsky is also a member of Andy Irvine's band Mozaik, and next month he will be one of many musicians coming together in Vicar Street, Dublin 8, on Monday 20 June for Andy's eightieth birthday concert. Tickets (€45) can be bought here.
© Richard Hawkins
