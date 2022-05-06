Brazil, Galway, and Bluegrass Today
O Bardo e o Banjo, who are active in making bluegrass music and the 5-string banjo widely known in Brazil (see the BIB for 3 Apr. 2022) are featured on Bluegrass Today in an interview article by Lee Zimmerman. Their album O tempo e a memoria, mentioned by Zimmerman, was recorded and produced by Galway's own representative of Brazilian bluegrass, César Benzoni, who is a sound engineer, video maker, operator of the Yodel Recording Services studio, mandolin- and guitar-player in the Galway-based Rocky River Bluegrass Show, and also a friend of Wagner Creoruska. César's YouTube channel is well worth visiting for instruction, advice, instrument reviews, and much more.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Media, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home