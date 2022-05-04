in Derry city wanted to know of anyone teaching three-finger banjo style in the Derry area. Philippa sent her inquiry in by e-mail, so the BIB was able to suggest that information could be sent to her directly.As a comment on the same post, an anonymous writer has now sent in the message 'anyone in derry giving banjo bluegrass lessons'. We can't send a direct reply or suggest, as in Philippa's case, that any information be sent direct to the writer. However, any news of banjo lessons in Derry will be published on the BIB as soon as we receive it.© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Banjo, Instruction