Woodbine at Kilkenny with Gerry Madden
Woodbine's many fans can see and hear them on three occasions at the coming weekend's Kilkenny Roots Festival. They will be playing at 10.00 p.m. on Friday 29 Apr. at Lenehan's; at 10.00 p.m. on Saturday 30 Apr. at Bollards; and at 10.00 p.m. on Sunday 1 May at O'Gorman's. The lineup will be Tony (guitar, vocals), Liam Wright (guitar, vocals), Nicola O'Brien Kennedy (bass, vocals) and Gerry Madden (mandolin). The photo of Gerry above dates from the release of his 2016 album Baker's dozen.
© Richard Hawkins
