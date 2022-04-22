22 April 2022

Wild Atlantic Waves Music: new series of gigs in Co. Donegal

Riona McGrath of the organising team of the BAND Festival (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal, announces that she has set up Wild Atlantic Waves Music as a side project to organise gigs in Donegal. The first in the series was held a week ago (15 Apr.) at the Workhouse heritage venue in Dunfanaghy, and featured singer/ songwriter Susan O’Neill with support from Ruairí Friel and Sarah Cullen. At present there is no indication whether bluegrass-related music will feature in the series, but given the BAND festival's scope, it is worth keeping an eye on the Dunfanaghy website.

