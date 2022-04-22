Wild Atlantic Waves Music: new series of gigs in Co. Donegal
BAND Festival (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal, announces that she has set up Wild Atlantic Waves Music as a side project to organise gigs in Donegal. The first in the series was held a week ago (15 Apr.) at the Workhouse heritage venue in Dunfanaghy, and featured singer/ songwriter Susan O’Neill with support from Ruairí Friel and Sarah Cullen. At present there is no indication whether bluegrass-related music will feature in the series, but given the BAND festival's scope, it is worth keeping an eye on the Dunfanaghy website.
