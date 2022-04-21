Weekend Bluegrass Jam Camp in Galway, 4-6 Nov. 2022
Wernick Method teacher, will lead a Weekend Bluegrass Jam Camp at the Galway Mechanics Institute, Middle St., Galway H91 XT6P, on the weekend Fri. 4-Sun. 6 Nov. 2022. Larry led a previous Jam Camp in west Cork seven years ago (see the BIB for 26 July 2015 or click on the 'Kernagis' label at the end of this post). This year's Camp would have been held in 2021 but for Covid restrictions.
registration and a downloadable Camp flyer are here. Recommendations for lodgings will be added shortly. All the bluegrass instruments are welcome, and no previous jamming experience is necessary.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Instruction, Jams, Kernagis, Workshops
1 Comments:
Greatly looking forward to it!
Post a Comment
<< Home