21 April 2022

Weekend Bluegrass Jam Camp in Galway, 4-6 Nov. 2022

Thanks to Sean McGrath for the news that Larry Kernagis (right), a fully accredited and highly experienced Wernick Method teacher, will lead a Weekend Bluegrass Jam Camp at the Galway Mechanics Institute, Middle St., Galway H91 XT6P, on the weekend Fri. 4-Sun. 6 Nov. 2022. Larry led a previous Jam Camp in west Cork seven years ago (see the BIB for 26 July 2015 or click on the 'Kernagis' label at the end of this post). This year's Camp would have been held in 2021 but for Covid restrictions.

Full details of the Camp and of the Wernick Method, together with testimonials from Larry's students, photos from his previous Camps, and links for registration and a downloadable Camp flyer are here. Recommendations for lodgings will be added shortly. All the bluegrass instruments are welcome, and no previous jamming experience is necessary.

Greatly looking forward to it!

 

