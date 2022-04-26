We Banjo 3 at MerleFest 2022
We Banjo 3, originators of Celtgrass, will perform this coming weekend at MerleFest, Wilkesboro, NC. In his No Depression article 'Through the lens: exciting roots artists not to miss at MerleFest 2022', Amos Perrine has a fine photo he took of We Banjo 3 on stage at the 2018 MerleFest, and writes:
You may think you know this Irish band, but their online performances during the pandemic have demonstrated a dramatic shift in their songwriting. Some call them a great Irish-Americana band, I say you will not see or hear a better band all weekend.
© Richard Hawkins
