Two Time Polka gigs, Apr.-May 2022
Two Time Polka announces the band's gigs over the next few weeks:
Kilkenny Roots Festival
Sat. Apr. 30th: Left Bank, 4.00-6.00 p.m. Adm. free
Sun. May 1st: Langtons Hotel, 5.00-7.00 p.m. Adm. free
The Club House Hotel, 10.00 p.m-midnight. Adm. free
Sat, 14th: Coughlans - The Nest, Cork. Doors 7.30 p.m. Adm. free
Zydeco Village, the Netherlands
Sat. 21st: Kerkplein 5, Raamsdonksveer, NL, 11.30 p.m.
Sun. 22nd: Kerkplein 5, Raamsdonksveer, NL, 3.00-4.30 p.m.
Our next mail will give details of our gigs at BikeFest, Killarney, Strings 'n Things, Clashmore, and The Cork Summershow.
We'll be updating all our gigs on the website (www.twotimepolka.com) and also on our Facebook page.
Regards & thanks
Ray & TTP
