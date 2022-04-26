26 April 2022

Two Time Polka gigs, Apr.-May 2022

Ray Barron of Two Time Polka announces the band's gigs over the next few weeks:

Kilkenny Roots Festival
Sat. Apr. 30th: Left Bank, 4.00-6.00 p.m. Adm. free
Sun. May 1st: Langtons Hotel, 5.00-7.00 p.m. Adm. free
The Club House Hotel, 10.00 p.m-midnight. Adm. free

Sat, 14th: Coughlans - The Nest, Cork. Doors 7.30 p.m. Adm. free

Zydeco Village, the Netherlands
Sat. 21st: Kerkplein 5, Raamsdonksveer, NL, 11.30 p.m.
Sun. 22nd: Kerkplein 5, Raamsdonksveer, NL, 3.00-4.30 p.m.

Our next mail will give details of our gigs at BikeFest, Killarney, Strings 'n Things, Clashmore, and The Cork Summershow.

We'll be updating all our gigs on the website (www.twotimepolka.com) and also on our Facebook page.

Regards & thanks

Ray & TTP



