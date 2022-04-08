The EBMA: Bluegrass camp for kids at La Roche 2022
European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) announces that the first bluegrass camp open to kids from any country in Europe will be held together with this year's La Roche Bluegrass Festival (3-7 Aug. 2022) at La Roche-sur-Foron in Haute Savoie, on the edge of the French Alps. The camp is open to anyone aged 6 to 16 who can hold an acoustic instrument and play three chords. It will operate from 9.00 a.m. to noon on the three days 4-6 Aug., at a cost of €30 per person for all three days. Full details are on the EBMA web page and can also be reached via the EBMA Facebook.
© Richard Hawkins
