Peter Rowan: new single, 'The song that made Hank Williams dance'
Hearth Music for the news that the multi-faceted and always vital Peter Rowan has a new single released today on Rebel Records, 'The song that made Hank Williams dance', featuring Shawn Camp. This is the first release from his Rebel album Calling you from my mountain (see cover image, right), scheduled for release on 22 June, which will also feature Molly Tuttle, Billy Strings, and Lindsay Lou.
In a thirty-two-minute performance-cum-interview at the WinterWonderGrass festival in California, recorded on YouTube, Peter Rowan talks about how folk music led him to blues and bluegrass, and his subsequent opening to many other forms.
© Richard Hawkins
