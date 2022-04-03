New recordings, new hardware, and new activity from the Americas
Molly Tuttle has released her new album Crooked tree on Nonesuch Records, recorded with her bluegrass band Golden Highway, plus other distinguished musicians. The release concert at the Station Inn, Nashville, on Monday night (28 Mar.) was reported by Abby Lee Hood on Bluegrass Today. A review of the album by Laura Stanley can be read on No Depression.
*Last week the BIB mentioned Mike Compton and his new album, Rare & fine: uncommon tunes of Bill Monroe. It was reviewed a few days ago on Bluegrass Today by Braeden Paul, and can now be ordered from the store on Muke Compton's website, where it is described as 'the work of a detective, a historian, and a master musician, working with trusted colleagues who love Monroe’s music as much as the leader.' The BIB editor concurs with this assessment.
*Ear Trumpet Labs announce their new model microphone, Ed - a scaled-up-three-times development of their popular Edwina model (for instance, the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival uses Edwina). Details are on the Ear Trumpet website and Richlynn Group press release.
*The 6th National Gathering of SongFarmers is to be held on 29-30 Apr. 2022 at the historic Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Renfro Valley. KY. Michael Johnathon of the Woodsongs Front Porch Association writes: 'A SongFarmer is any artist, musician, songwriter, and fan who wants to use their passion and music to make their homes, families, and communities better.' Full details are on this press release, with the slogan 'We need a Front Porch 'round the World!'
*A guest contributor reports on Bluegrass Today that the first Banjo Camp Brasil has been held with great success as a three-day event (14-16 Jan. 2022) in a congenial mountain-country venue. The moving spirit behind the Camp, and behind the growing popularity of 5-string banjo in Brazil, is Wagner Creoruska jr.
Galway's own representative of Brazilian bluegrass, César Benzoni (a friend of Wagner Creoruska), tells the BIB: 'Nowadays he's the person that is getting more people to know and engage with bluegrass in Brazil, mainly banjo. He's the founder of the band O Bardo e o Banjo, and I produced the majority of the albums, also he has an online banjo course and a YouTube channel giving information about 5-string banjo. He's also part of our directory in the Brazilian Bluegrass Music Association [links added by the BIB]. He's a great communicator and is bringing interest to a lot of [people] on the banjo.'
Labels: Gatherings, Instruction, National Associations, Recordings, Sound gear, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home