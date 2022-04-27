Mygrassisblue.com bring Seth Mulder & Midnight Run to Europe
John Lawless on Bluegrass Today reports on the imminent European tour of Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, with explicit credit given to Dave Byrne and the team of the Wicklow-based mygrassisblue.com agency which is organising it. Full details of the tour (which begins on 12 May in Belgium and ends on 6 June in the Netherlands, with hundreds of miles covered in between) are on the tour page of the mygrassisblue.com website. This has all the details of the tour (including online ticket-booking links) and of the band that one could wish, with ample photographs, video and audio recordings, information on their earlier album releases, and approving comments from qualified admirers. Also, like everything else on the mygrassisblue.com website, it's a pleasure to view.
The band's part in the 2022 Bluegrass Omagh festival is the only show in the tour that will take place on this island. A 27-second teaser-trailer video, recorded for the tour by the band, can be seen on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube.
Labels: Agencies, Tours, Visiting bands
