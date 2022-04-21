Mules & Men on Bluegrass Today
Mules & Men (Luke Coffey, banjo; Lily Sheehan, guitar; Patrick Cummins, mandolin; Niall Hughes, bass) who are featured on Bluegrass Today in an interview with Lee Zimmerman. The feature includes two videos from their YouTube channel: the original 'John Keavney' from their Roscommon county line album two years ago, and 'Lost', the Buzz Busby classic, from last year's A tribute to Johnnie Whisnant (and other bluegrass legends).
