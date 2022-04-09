More news of past visitors and almost-visitors
Po' Ramblin' Boys from east Tennessee, whom we can hope to see one day at an event in Ireland: Smithsonian Folkways Recordings send news of the many dates (see poster image) that the Boys will be playing from now till November in their 'Never slow down' tour of the USA, named after their new album. Smithsonian Folkways also include this link to a YouTube video of the Boys playing 'Old time angels' at a live show.
*The 74th Bluegrass Unlimited weekly newsletter includes (among other good things) several items on Roland White, who died last week: a Spotify playlist of thirty tracks he recorded with various bands; a podcast of a 1982 interview with him by presenter Orin Friesen; a new podcast with banjoist Bob Black, whose biography of Roland will soon be published; and two 1969 articles from the BU archives on the Kentucky Colonels band.
*The latest episode of Dave Berry's 'California report' series on Bluegrass Today is an interview with mandolinist Tom Bekeny, who has been fiddler with High Country every time they have played in Ireland, including the very first Athy bluegrass festival (1991). He also plays in the Kathy Kallick Band and jazz in the Missing Man Quartet.
*Nick Dumas, who was here in 2017 and 2019 as mandolinist with the Special Consensus, has released an impressive new single, 'Details', on Skyline Records. An official video, giving the lyrics, can be seen and heard on Bluegrass Today and YouTube.
*Guitar magician Jim Hurst, whose most recent tour in Ireland was in autumn 2019, has just released a new single on Pinecastle Records, the Keith Little song 'Weary old highway', with harmony vocals by his friends Darin and Brooke Aldridge, the Omagh headliners in 2018. Full details are on the Pinecastle press release. Darin and Brooke Aldridge will also be playing a concert at the Bluegrass Music Hall Of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, KY, on St George's day (23 Apr.)
*The Travelin' McCourys have not yet actually played in Ireland under that name, but a majority of them have played here as members of the Del McCoury Band. They have now released a new single, the Tom T. Hall song 'I like beer', which can be heard on your favourite streaming platform or via this e-newsletter.
