Michael J. Miles on Deering Live and YouTube
Michael J. Miles - the master of applying clawhammer banjo and fingerstyle guitar techniques to all kinds of music - was the featured artist on Deering Live last night (Thurs. 21 Apr.). The 72-minute interview with Jamie Latty and David Bandrowsky, in which he plays a lot of varied music on several instruments, can now be watched on YouTube.
On a separate 3-minute video Michael demonstrates one of the instruments played in the interview: a Deering Goodtime electric/ acoustic fretless 5-string, which he favours for blues playing.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Blues, Interviews, Luthiers, Visiting players
