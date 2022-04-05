Michael J. Miles - AND Greg Cahill
In his latest e-newsletter, Michael J. Miles (USA) announces upcoming events, which include a concert this coming Sunday (10 Apr.) with one of the world's finest fingerstyle guitarists, and another in a month's time comprising original musical compositions to the words of Walt Whitman. At the Midwest Banjo Camp in June, he will be hosting, with Tony Trischka, a session of songs and stories about Pete Seeger. Michael's one-off workshops for guitar and clawhammer banjo, as well as his classes for both instruments and his concert dates, can be found here.
Perhaps of most interest to BIB readers in Ireland - in connection with Michael's role as a teacher at Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music, he and his fellow instructor Greg Cahill of the Special Consensus joined forces to present three banjo duets as video tributes to the three banjo giants who died in late 2021. These can be seen on Michael's YouTube channel, where Michael and Greg play 'Sledd Riding' by Sonny Osborne and Dale Sledd, 'Blackjack' by J.D. Crowe, and 'Theme time' by Bill Emerson. The BIB particularly recommends the last to viewers, as Michael begins it on the low-tuned minstrel banjo. As always, Greg's expressions are well worth watching.
Labels: concerts, Instruction, Tributes, Video, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home