First Portuguese bluegrass festival, 9-11 Sept. 2022
Trafaria Bluegrass, the first international bluegrass festival to be held there. The festival will take place on the weekend Fri. 9-Sun. 11 Sept. in the village of Trafaria, near Lisbon and the mouth of the Tagus river. Four international bands and one from Portugal will perform, and the website states:
You will be able to meet, socialize and enjoy great moments with masterclasses, music and dance workshops, tours, guided tours of the village, street entertainment, gastronomy and spontaneous musical moments between local musicians and guest artists.
More information, in English and Portuguese, is on the website and the first press release. The festival is also on Facebook and Instagram.
