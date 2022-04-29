Duhallow Bluegrass Sessions off to a good start
Thanks to Owen Schinkel of the duo Long Way Home for this news of the first of the new series of bluegrass sessions in north Co. Cork (see the BIB for 20 Apr.). The featured artist was Pat Kelleher.
The first Duhallow Bluegrass Session went well this past Sunday! We had a nice first crowd attending the concert and a good few people stuck around for the session! Here's a little compilation video of Pat's gig, we joined in for a couple of songs towards the end of his set:
Attached are some pictures of the jam session afterwards. We're off to a good start and looking forward to the other planned events.
The next session is Saturday 7 May, starting at 19.00, see poster with details [at bottom, below]. We'll have the great Cork-city-based roots group Jawbone headline the evening.
