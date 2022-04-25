Crossover festival in England, 29 Apr.-2 May 2022
Crossover Festival of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana music (and dance). The fifth newsletter for 2022 issued by the Crossover organisers gives extra advice and information to attenders, including additions to the lineup, food and drink available on site, links to the websites of luthiers and other stallholders, and a weather forecast. No paper programmes are being issued; the complete schedule can be viewed and printed out from here. Events at Crossover can be seen on livestream on the Festival's YouTube channel and Facebook.
