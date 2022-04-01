BU Apr. 2022
Bluegrass Unlimited (BU), the Mother of Bluegrass Magazines, has Doyle Lawson (headliner at Omagh in 2006 with his band Quicksilver) on the cover, and a six-page retrospect of his career by Bill Conger inside, together with a feature by Sandy Hatley on Authentic Unlimited, the splendid new band with a core consisting of three members of Lawson's last lineup of Quicksilver.
The many other good things include a feature by Professor Jack Bernhardt on the cafe/ music venue run by Lorraine Jordan, and one by Hatley on Jordan's banjo player Ben Greene, who recalls his tour of Ireland and Europe in 2003 as a member of the James King Band. Joe Ross writes 'The Far East embraces Far Western: bluegrass and country music in Japan'; Dan Shaw interviews Mark Hembree about his book On the bus with Bill Monroe: my five-year ride with the Father of Blue Grass', due to appear later this month; David McCarty writes on the makers of Ellis mandolins; and that's by no means all.
BU's 73rd weekly newsletter includes a podcast with Butch Robins in which 'Butch will share with us his always insightful perspective about Bill Monroe and bluegrass music'; a bass lesson, jam track, and Spotify playlist; and an archive article from 1975 by Don Rhodes on Mac Wiseman.
