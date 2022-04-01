01 April 2022

BU Apr. 2022

The April 2022 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited (BU), the Mother of Bluegrass Magazines, has Doyle Lawson (headliner at Omagh in 2006 with his band Quicksilver) on the cover, and a six-page retrospect of his career by Bill Conger inside, together with a feature by Sandy Hatley on Authentic Unlimited, the splendid new band with a core consisting of three members of Lawson's last lineup of Quicksilver.

The many other good things include a feature by Professor Jack Bernhardt on the cafe/ music venue run by Lorraine Jordan, and one by Hatley on Jordan's banjo player Ben Greene, who recalls his tour of Ireland and Europe in 2003 as a member of the James King Band. Joe Ross writes 'The Far East embraces Far Western: bluegrass and country music in Japan'; Dan Shaw interviews Mark Hembree about his book On the bus with Bill Monroe: my five-year ride with the Father of Blue Grass', due to appear later this month; David McCarty writes on the makers of Ellis mandolins; and that's by no means all.

BU's 73rd weekly newsletter includes a podcast with Butch Robins in which 'Butch will share with us his always insightful perspective about Bill Monroe and bluegrass music'; a bass lesson, jam track, and Spotify playlist; and an archive article from 1975 by Don Rhodes on Mac Wiseman.

