Bluegrass at Kilkenny Roots Festival, 30 Apr.-1 May 2022
Niall Toner (above) posted on Friday the following exciting news on his Facebook (links added by the BIB):
Very much looking forward to playing the Kilkenny Roots Festival on Saturday the 30th at the Pembroke Hotel, 10 p.m., and at Bollards on Sunday the 1st of May, also at 10 p.m. Most exciting to be doing these gigs with an all-original set AND a new lineup! A few surprises in store, and all to be filmed [...]!!! Be there, or be square!!!
The filming will be for the purpose of compiling a twenty-minute video of Niall and his band in rehearsal and performance, as his contribution to the IBMA songwriter showcases at this year's World Of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC.
Other bands playing sets in the Smithwick's Music Trail schedule over the weekend include Two Time Polka, the Blue Light Smugglers, and Woodbine, featuring Gerry Madden on mandolin.
