Athy visitors honoured in Virginia, USA
Bluegrass Today that David McLaughlin and Marshall Wilborn have both been honoured in a recent resolution by the House of Delegates of the Virginia state legislature. The resolution, proposed by delegate Wendy Gooditis, commended them both for their induction into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame as members of the Johnson Mountain Boys, and authorised sending them both copies of the resolution 'as an expression of the House of Delegates’ admiration for their contributions to the American musical landscape'. The JMB were a major driving force in revitalising traditional bluegrass during the 1980s.
Longtime bluegrass fans in Ireland will recall that both David McLaughlin and Marshall Wilborn were members of the band that Lynn Morris (see the BIB for 10 Mar.) brought over to the 1995 Athy Bluegrass Festival in Co. Kildare. Marshall Wilborn has since toured here, most recently as bassist with Chris Jones & the Night Drivers. The photo above (from the Johnson Mountain Boys Facebook) shows (l-r) David McLaughlin, Marshall Wilborn, and Dudley Connell at a 1987 JMB show in the 100 Club, London.
