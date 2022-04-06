Adam Hurt on Deering Live, 7 Apr. 2022
Deering Banjo Company announce that the outstanding clawhammer-banjo player Adam Hurt will be featured on Deering Live tomorrow (Thurs. 7 Apr.) at 11.00 p.m. Irish time. The interview-with-musical-episodes can be seen on Deering Live or YouTube.
Deering also send this link to one video in a series made by multi-instrumentalist Stuart Duncan on the use of ribbon microphones in recording banjo playing.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Old-time, Sound gear
