Win £100 + Prosecco, win a Martin, learn body percussion, and much more at Crossover (29 Apr.-2 May 2022)
fourth newsletter for 2022, issued by the organisers of the Crossover Festival of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana music (and dance) in England, gives details of some of the extras complementing the main programme. Weekend tickets bought before the end of March can enter the buyer in a raffle to win £100 and a bottle of Prosecco; another raffle during the Festival is for a Martin guitar. 'Fiddle Friday' gives opportunities to learn and play half a dozen tunes; an open mic concert, with eight slots open, will be held on Saturday between 5.00 and 7.00 p.m.; instrument workshops for kids are offered on Sunday; and a Body Percussion (or 'Body Music') workshop will be given on Monday. Videos illustrating all these can be seen on the e-newsletter and on the Festival's YouTube channel.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Britain, Children, Dance, Festivals, Fiddle, Publicity, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home