We Banjo 3 'Live from Ireland' video - and more
We Banjo 3 announce in their latest e-newsletter that their 'Live from Ireland' video is now available for renting:
Tune in now for this very special show - performed and recorded live in Dublin, Ireland in March 2021. It’s back by popular demand and available to watch in the comfort of your own home today.
The band have also, at popular request, recorded three cover numbers in their 'Songcatcher' series, which can be heard here. As noted on the BIB a week ago, they will be playing in concert on 18 Mar. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, KY.
