Tickets now on sale for Westport 2022
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival announce:
Tickets for the 16th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are now on sale.
All tickets are available from the festival's website via this link, and exact details of the main concerts are outlined here.
The ticket structure is as follows:
- Friday night main concert, 'Celebration of Old Time Music', Westport Town Hall, 8.00 p.m. €25
- Saturday night main concert, 'It's All About Bluegrass', Westport Town Hall, 8.00 p.m. €25
- Sunday night main concert, 'The Folky Thing', Clew Bay Hotel (back room) 9.00 p.m. €20
- Combo ticket for both the Friday & Saturday night concerts €45
- Mandolin workshop €10
- Square dance €5
- All pub gigs are FREE.
