Thirtieth anniversary of the Baltimore Fiddle Fair, 5-8 May 2022
Baltimore Fiddle Fair, to be held in Baltimore, Co. Cork, from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 May inclusive. Previous Fairs have often hosted major acts from the other side of the Atlantic such as the Foghorn Stringband, the April Verch Band, and Dirk Powell. The travel restrictions of the past two years have hindered this, but on Saturday 7 May Mairi Rankin and Eric Wright, who were Instrumental Group of the Year in the 2019 Canadian Folk Awards, will be in concert with multi-instrumentalist Tim Edey (BBC Radio Two's Musician of the Year 2012), 'showcasing the very best of Cape Breton fiddling, old-time cello, and simply awe-inspiring guitar and melodeon playing'. The Fair's website says: 'Don’t miss the chance to see this thrilling musical combination'. Aside from musical events, the programme also includes 'sessions, workshops, walks, films, exhibitions, and much more'.
© Richard Hawkins
