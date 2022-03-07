'St Paddy's celebration' with We Banjo 3
We Banjo 3 announce in their latest e-newsletter that their next ten US shows from this Wednesday (9 Mar.) onwards will constitute a 'St Paddy's celebration'. The shows will be in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, and Missouri. Tickets can be booked on the band's online tour schedule, where in addition to those shown on the image (right) the shows include one on 18 Mar. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, KY. Their 'Spring Awakening' tour in the USA continues through April into May.
