Shane Hennessy: spring tours and Ards Guitar Festival
Shane Hennessy from Carlow will be playing three shows in Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia later this month, and three in Germany in May. In between these tours, he will be one of the featured artists at the Ards Guitar Festival, to be held at several venues in Newtownards, Co. Down, from 7 to 10 April inclusive: in concert on Fri. 9 April supporting Jon Gomm (GB), and giving a workshop the following day.
Shane's latest e-newsletter includes a video for his fingerstyle arrangement of the Electric Light Orchestra's 'Mr Blue Sky', for which a tablature is also available; two videos from his 'Fretboard Atlas' series, one of which shows in less than a minute how to make a 'boring' lick more interesting; and one showing what can be done with four hands on one guitar. He also recommends the Guitar Workshop Spain, which he attended last month. Links and more details are here.
