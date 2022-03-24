New luthiery service in Dublin
I'm pleased to announce that I've launched a new luthiery and instrument-repair service in Dublin. I specialise in setups, modifications, and repairs of acoustic instruments with a particular focus on mandolin and guitar. My website is www.fixmyguitar.ie, where you can find examples of my work, testimonials, a list of services that I offer, and my contact details. My workshop is located in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7, with easy access from bus and Luas connections, and only twenty minutes from the city centre.
The photos above are a before-and-after example of repair work, taken from the gallery section of John's website. The highly appreciative testimonials emphasise his attention to detail, close consultation with customers, and quick turnaround. He can be contacted by e-mail or mobile (085-185-9287).
