Max Allard on Deering Live
Deering Banjos announce that Max Allard is the featured musician interviewed by David Bandrowski on Deering Live tonight (Thurs. 24 Mar.), at 10.00 p.m. Irish time. The interview can be watched in progress and later on YouTube.
Allard, a gifted young three-finger-style 5-string banjoist, won the 2018 RockyGrass banjo Competition and the 2019 FreshGrass banjo award. He performs solo or in a duo with his brother Otto, has toured the midwest USA with the Minneapolis-based band Barbaro, and is currently studying composition at the Oberlin Conservatory. Béla Fleck describes him as 'a new mature and poetic voice on the 5-string banjo. Beautiful compositions and a very nice touch.'
© Richard Hawkins
