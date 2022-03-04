Mac Martin, 26 Apr. 1925-28 Feb. 2022
William Dermot 'Bill' Colleran of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, known throughout the bluegrass world as 'Mac Martin'. His birth date puts him in the same general age-group as Earl Scruggs, the Stanley Brothers, Jimmy Martin, Mac Wiseman, and other musicians who were playing bluegrass music before it was generally known by that name. Richard Thompson's exemplary obituary and biographical article on Bluegrass Today states that Mac's parents were immigrants from Galway. He remained a devout Catholic throughout his life, and musically active well into his nineties.
Richard Thompson's article includes a discography (stretching over fifty-five years), four videos, and seven photographs, of which one is reproduced above. For anyone not already familiar with Mac's music, the sixteen-minute video of his band the Dixie Travelers, playing a live show in the 1980s, is as good an introduction as one needs.
