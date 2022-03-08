08 March 2022

International Women's Day, 8 Mar. 2022

To mark International Women's Day, here's a video of a song performed by one of the leading women musicians of the twenty-first-century old-time and bluegrass fields, learned from a recording by her counterpart of some seventy years earlier: Molly Tuttle singing 'Graveyard' as recorded by Cynthia May Carver (1903-80), 'Cousin Emmy'.

In the video, added to YouTube in 2014, Molly Tuttle plays a Bart Reiter Standard 5-string banjo at the Gryphon Strings premises.

© Richard Hawkins

