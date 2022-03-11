IBMA's Leadership Bluegrass presents 'The Bluegrass Global Village', 26 Mar. 2022
The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Leadership Bluegrass programme announces 'The Bluegrass Global Village', a panel discussion (by Zoom) of bluegrass events, activities, and issues around the world, including opportunities for US-based artists to perform overseas, to take place on Sat. 26 Mar. at 6.00 p.m. GMT / 1.00 p.m. CDT. The panel members, shown below, include Ben Wright (moderator) of the Henhouse Prowlers; Emma John, author of Wayfaring stranger (2019); Uri Kohen, director of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival; and Maria Wallace of the UK's True North Music agency. More details and a Zoom link are on the IBMA e-newsletter.
