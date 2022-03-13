Full programme for Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival
Thanks to the organising team of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival for the information above and the announcement below:
Following the issuing of this year's tickets, the festival committee are delighted to share details of the full programme of events. As well as the fully seated ticketed concerts, there will be a welcoming return of all the pub gigs and sessions.
The festival will once again stage some of the events that have become the story of legend such as the 'Gospel Hour', the 'Red Room Mystery Gig', and the Square Dance.
Details of all the acts, venues, accommodation providers, and links to buy tickets on line are all available via the festival's website http://westportfolkbluegrass.com/.
The festival committee is encouraging everybody to buy tickets well in advance as the numbers are limited as well as booking accommodation, as the town accommodation providers are already showing signs of full capacity during the festival weekend. Roll on June 10th...
