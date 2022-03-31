Detached notes
Music Network agency, in partnership with the Baltimore Fiddle Fair, announces a seven-date nation-wide tour in early May 2022 by a trio of outstanding international musicians, Tim Edey (guitar, melodeon), Mairi Rankin (fiddle, step-dance, vocals), and Eric Wright (cello). The Music Network release says: 'Inspired by American old-time and Irish music, cellist Eric Wright has forged his own path incorporating the cello into new and traditional music in unique ways, taking his innovative bowing techniques, chording styles, and "the chop", to new levels. He is a highly sought-after performer, accompanist, and producer with multiple Canadian Folk Music Awards and Western Canadian Music Awards to his name. A 2017 JUNO awardee, Eric has just been nominated for another prestigious JUNO award with his band The Fretless.' The dates for the tour are:
- Thurs. 5th May: Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, 8.00 p.m.; €22/€20; 01 2312929
- Fri. 6th: The Malt House, Stradbally, Co. Laois, 7.00 p.m.; €18/€15; 057 8663355 (promoted by Music Generation Laois)
- Sat. 7th: Baltimore Fiddle Fair, Baltimore, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.; €25
- Mon. 9th: Station House Theatre, Clifden, Co. Galway, 8.00 p.m.; €15; 095 21699 (info only) (promoted by Clifden Arts Society)
- Tues. 10th: The Sugar Club, Dublin 2, 7.30 p.m.; €22/€15; 01 4750224 (promoted by Music Network)
- Thurs. 12th: St John's Theatre & Arts Centre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; €15; 068 22566
- Fri. 13th: Ionad Cultúrtha, Baile Mhúirne (Ballyvourney, Co. Cork), 8.00 p.m.; €20/€15 /€5 u18; 026 45733
*For mandolinists: Jake Howard, mandolinist with Chicago's Henhouse Prowlers, has produced a book of transcriptions of Chris Thile's recorded playing of classic bluegrass numbers; as John Lawless writes on Bluegrass Today, 'Many of the songs included are jam standards that every bluegrass picker should know.' The material is available to subscribers to Jake Howard's Patreon page. More details are on Bluegrass Today.
*Tom Nechville of Nechville Musical Products sends a check-list of dealers who stock his innovative banjos, made to the highest standards, with details of the instruments recently dispatched to them. The complete Nechville range can be seen on the company's website.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Agencies, Banjo, Instruction, Luthiers, Mandolin, Old-time, Tours, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home