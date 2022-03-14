Darren Flynn to release 'Big blue moon', 25 Mar. 2022
24 Feb. 2021) Darren A. Flynn (left), award-nominated Americana musician and songwriter from Dublin, released his debut solo single, 'Mountain whiskey', on all music platforms. The song received airplay on national radio (e.g. Brian Lally's 'Country time' on RTE Radio 1, several shows on RnaG), and also internationally in Australia, the UK, and the US, where it has featured on several nationally syndicated shows such as KAFM 88.1's show 'Bluegrass and beyond'.
Thanks to Darren for the news that his new single 'Big blue moon' is due for release on Friday 25 March, and can be pre-saved or pre-added on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and Tidal via this link. Drums are certainly present, but the instrument in the foreground is undeniably the impressive 5-string playing of Johnny Butten. What the BIB said about 'Mountain whiskey' can also be said here: 'it's a hard-driving song which would make a powerful bluegrass number', and it's not too hard to imagine 'Big blue moon' being delivered by (say) the Del McCoury Band.
Darren is also on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Bookings: e-mail or (00353) 85 1022649.
