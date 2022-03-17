Composing on the banjo, with Hank Smith
Deering Banjo Company announce that Hank Smith, banjo-player and co-leader of Hank, Pattie & the Current, is featured tonight on Deering Live, for an hour's talk and discussion of composing non-bluegrass music on the banjo, and on related matters such as tonality. Hank can be seen on Deering Live and also on YouTube, where the discussion will subsequently be watchable on the Deering YouTube channel.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Discussion, Instruction
