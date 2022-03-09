Chris Thile (USA) in Dublin, 15 Nov. 2022
Chris Thile is scheduled to play in concert on the Main Stage of the National Concert Hall, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, at 8.00 p.m. on Tuesday 15 Nov. 2022. Tickets (€30, €26, €22) can be bought from the NCH or through a link on his online tour schedule. The concert is the nineteenth and last in a tour beginning on 20 Oct. in Viljandi, Estonia, and continuing through Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, and five dates in Britain.
